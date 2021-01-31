Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till Feb 28: Check list of what's allowed, what's not

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eppadi K Palanaswami on Sunday announced a further extension of the lockdown period in the state till February 28 with further relaxations.

Now, cinemas have been allowed to open at 100 percent capacity, and schools also have been given permission to resume.

"During the past 10 days, new coronavirus cases have been reduced to around 550 per day while the active cases which stood at a whopping 50,000 had come down to 4,629. Now, the lockdown has been extended for one more month considering the views expressed by the District Collectors and members of the Health Experts Committee." Indian Express quoted Tamil Nadu CM as saying.

Here is the list of activities allowed to resume:

1) Cinemas and theatres have been allowed to open at 100 percent capacity from February 1.

2) Classes can resume for students of classes 9th and 11th, and students pursuing UG, PG courses from February 8.

3) Opening of swimming pools and exhibition halls has also been permitted

4) Social, political, entertainment, sports gatherings will be permitted at 50 percent of the hall capacity.

5) Petrol bunks have been allowed to function 24/7.

6) Devotees have been allowed to take a holy dip at Rameswaram sea.

However, the restriction on international flights remains according to the directive issued by the Centre.