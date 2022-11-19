Search icon
Tamil Nadu: Explosion at ordnance factory in Aruvankadu, eight injured

Deputy General Manager T Sanker said all eight wounded people were brought to hospitals by ambulance following the 8.20 am explosion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

Representational Image

An official said that an explosion that occurred early on Saturday morning at an ordnance plant in Aruvankadu, Tamil Nadu, which is located close to Coonoor in the Nilgiris region, caused eight people, including three women, to receive injuries.

According to the Deputy General Manager of the factory, T. Sanker, all eight of the wounded people were sent to separate hospitals by ambulance as soon as the explosion occurred at 8.20 in the morning in the area of the unit that dealt with cordite. According to Sanker, no workers were injured during the explosion in the cordite section.

While two workers were admitted to the Cantonment hospital, three others were taken to the Government Hospital here as they had developed hearing problems due to the deafening sound of the explosion, while three women were admitted to the factory hospital.

Also, READ: Madhya Pradesh man gets father killed for insurance money

He said that a probe has been launched to determine what caused the blast. Top-level district and police officials showed up to the plant

(With inputs from PTI)

