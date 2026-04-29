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Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026: Have experiments like Vijay's TVK succeeded in the past?

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Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026: Have experiments like Vijay's TVK succeeded in the past?

Tamil Nadu, which has a thriving entertainment industry and has produced highly-popular film stars, has a long history of witnessing actors turning into politicians. But have experiments such as the TVK succeeded to take off in the past?

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 06:56 PM IST

Tamil Nadu exit poll 2026: Have experiments like Vijay's TVK succeeded in the past?
TVK chief and film star Vijay (Photo credit: ANI).
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C Joseph Vijay, better known as Thalapathy Vijay, is contesting this year's Tamil Nadu assembly election with his newly-launched party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). But he is not the first film star to take the political plunge in the key southern state. In fact, Tamil Nadu, which has a thriving entertainment industry and has produced highly-popular movie stars, has a long history of witnessing actors turning into politicians. But have experiments such as the TVK succeeded to take off in the past?

The short answer is that while there have been numerous such experiments in Tamil Nadu, only a few have managed to garner major success. The others either failed outright or faded out over time. The oldest example is that of Tamil film legend MG Ramachandran, more popular called MGR. After years of ruling the Tamil cinema, MGR entered politics through the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), building a strong base of cadres. In 1972, after a fallout with the party leadership, MGR founded the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) -- which went on to become the DMK's main rival in the state. MGR turned his fan clubs into disciplined political units, with the AIADMK receiving resounding success. As a result, MGR served as the state's chief minister for a decade.

The second most notable example is that of the late Vijayakanth. He founded the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) in 2005 -- offering voters a fresh alternative to the established Dravidian parties. The party received early success: In the 2006 Tamil Nadu assembly election, the DMDK won a surprisingly significant vote share and by 2011, Vijayakanth became the Leader of the Opposition, thanks to an alliance with the AIADMK. But over time, the front struggled from a range of factors, including a lack of a robust grassroots base. Vijayakanth's experiment is seen as a partial success as he could never win power in the state.

More recently, in 2018, one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Kamal Haasan took a political plunge by launching the party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). Haasan projected it as a platform based in governance, anti-corruption, and centrist politics. But Haasan's positioning as a technocratic reformer appealed mostly to urban and educated voters, failing to gain popularity in rural circles. The MNM contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in which Haasan himself ran but lost with a narrow margin. Though Haasan has attracted a niche voter base, his political influence remains limited, with little electoral success so far.

Another actor who tried his luck at political glory is R Sarathkumar. He was associated with both the DMK and AIADMK before launching his own party -- the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK). While Sarathkumar won elections and became an MLA and an MP, his party remained dependent on larger fronts and failed to develop a robust base of its own. AISMK ended up as a minor player -- proving that star power means little when it is not backed by organisational strength.

Yet another example is that of Sivaji Ganesan, a revered star of Tamil cinema, who entered politics relatively late in his career by founding the Tamilaga Munnetra Munnani (TMM) in 1988. But his political plunge turned out to be a major failure: the party failed to win seats and quickly faded out. Political analysts say that Ganesan lacked political grooming, grassroots reach, and a clear ideology. Besides, his entry came at a time when the state's politics was already dominated by the established Dravidian parties, with little space for a fresh face.

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