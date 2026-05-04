FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma celebrates first IPL wicket with 'Jai Shri Ram' message, video goes viral

MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma celebrates first IPL wicket with 'Jai Shri Ram' message

IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns home with finger injury, availability in doubt

IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns home with finger injury

Explained: Why Hardik Pandya not in playing XI vs LSG? Suryakumar Yadav takes charge

Explained: Why Hardik Pandya not in playing XI vs LSG? Suryakumar Yadav takes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Who is VS Babu? TVK giantkiller defeats CM Stalin in Kolathur stronghold

Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK, which is fighting its first-ever election, has given a blockbuster performance as it is leading in more than 100 of the 234 total seats. Amid the TVK wave, VS Babu has delivered one of the biggest political upsets in the southern state.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 04, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Who is VS Babu? TVK giantkiller defeats CM Stalin in Kolathur stronghold
TVK's VS Babu (Photo credit: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader VS Babu has emerged as a giantkiller after defeating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his stronghold Kolathur seat by a margin of more than 9,000 votes. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK, which is fighting its first-ever election, has given a blockbuster performance as it is leading in more than 100 of the 234 total seats. Amid the TVK wave, VS Babu has delivered one of the biggest political upsets in the southern state. But, who is he?

VS Babu, aged 75 years, is a veteran politician who has previously served as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA). Earlier part of the DMK, Babu had won the Purasawalkam legislative assembly seat, serving as an MLA from 2006 to 2011. He jumped to the rival front AIADMK in 2016. VS Babu had joined the TVK in February this year, just months ahead of the assembly elections, and currently serves as a joint secretary of the party. In his 2026 election affidavit, Babu had declared assets worth Rs 3.7 crore.

Polls to elect the 234 members of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly were held in a single phase on April 23, and votes were counted on Monday (May 4). The southern state witnessed a tense three-way battle, with the entry of film star CJ Vijay, who had launched the TVK in early 2024. As per latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TVK was leading in 108 seats -- just 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118. It was followed by Stalin's DMK (leading in 78 seats), and the AIADMK (52 seats).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mamata Banerjee suffers setback in Bhabanipur as BJP's Suvendu Adhikari wins by 15,105 votes margin
Mamata Banerjee suffers setback in Bhabanipur as BJP's as Suvendu Adhikari wins
MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma celebrates first IPL wicket with 'Jai Shri Ram' message, video goes viral
MI vs LSG: Raghu Sharma celebrates first IPL wicket with 'Jai Shri Ram' message
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Who is VS Babu? TVK giantkiller defeats CM Stalin in Kolathur stronghold
Who is VS Babu? TVK giantkiller beats CM Stalin in Kolathur stronghold
'Underdog winning is always absolute cinema': Chiranjeevi, Nani, Mahesh Babu, Suriya congratulate Vijay for TVK's historic victory in Tamil Nadu polls 2026
Chiranjeevi, Nani, Suriya congratulate Vijay for TVK's massive win in Tamil Nadu
IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns home with finger injury, availability in doubt
IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt returns home with finger injury
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay? Know all about actor-turned-politician's net worth, family, unknown facts and more
Tamil Nadu polls result: How rich is TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement