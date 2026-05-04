Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Who is VS Babu? TVK giantkiller defeats CM Stalin in Kolathur stronghold

Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK, which is fighting its first-ever election, has given a blockbuster performance as it is leading in more than 100 of the 234 total seats. Amid the TVK wave, VS Babu has delivered one of the biggest political upsets in the southern state.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader VS Babu has emerged as a giantkiller after defeating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in his stronghold Kolathur seat by a margin of more than 9,000 votes. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK, which is fighting its first-ever election, has given a blockbuster performance as it is leading in more than 100 of the 234 total seats. Amid the TVK wave, VS Babu has delivered one of the biggest political upsets in the southern state. But, who is he?

VS Babu, aged 75 years, is a veteran politician who has previously served as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA). Earlier part of the DMK, Babu had won the Purasawalkam legislative assembly seat, serving as an MLA from 2006 to 2011. He jumped to the rival front AIADMK in 2016. VS Babu had joined the TVK in February this year, just months ahead of the assembly elections, and currently serves as a joint secretary of the party. In his 2026 election affidavit, Babu had declared assets worth Rs 3.7 crore.

Polls to elect the 234 members of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly were held in a single phase on April 23, and votes were counted on Monday (May 4). The southern state witnessed a tense three-way battle, with the entry of film star CJ Vijay, who had launched the TVK in early 2024. As per latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TVK was leading in 108 seats -- just 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118. It was followed by Stalin's DMK (leading in 78 seats), and the AIADMK (52 seats).