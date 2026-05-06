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Tamil Nadu Election Result: Vijay led TVK calls its historic win turning point; says ‘rejection of money-driven politics’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Expressing gratitude,  the party called the victory a turning point in state politics.  TVK said  the result signals a rejection of money-driven politics and the rise of a people-centric movement.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 06, 2026, 07:28 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Tamil Nadu Election Result: Vijay led TVK calls its historic win turning point; says ‘rejection of money-driven politics’
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Expressing gratitude,  the party called the victory a turning point in state politics.  TVK said  the result signals a rejection of money-driven politics and the rise of a people-centric movement.

TVK said that, in the name of neutrality and criticism, it was often met with "disguised insults and slander". However, the people of Tamil Nadu, it said, supported the party with "motherly affection."

Here’s what party said 

The party on X, wrote, “With that same affection, in this election too, they have showered us with immense love and overwhelming votes. We said this election would be a remarkable one that would shake Indian politics, and it has proven to be so in many ways.

The party further stated, "Among the many factors, young children who guided their families with deep affection have become one of the key reasons behind this extraordinary election. In this political battle for a great transformation, it is not only our party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, that has won, but also the emotionally nurtured democracy cherished by the people of Tamil Nadu. That is why the culture of money-driven politics, which had long threatened the state, has now been deeply buried."

Noting the party as a "force of change," the post read, "Through this, it has been firmly
established that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is a major political force for change. Anyone with a fair and honest perspective will accept this as the undeniable truth. To the people of Tamil Nadu, who made this political victory for change that once seemed impossible, I offer my
lifelong gratitude," the party added.

The party concluded by expressing gratitude to its members, administrators at all levels, and "Virtual Warriors," while also thanking those who may have missed voting this time but may support it in the future.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026

TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, though still short of 10 seats from the majority mark, and is likely to seek the support of Congress and other smaller parties to form a coalition. Congress has five seats, PMK four, while CPI, CP| (M) and VCK have two seats each.
Congress is likely to extend support to Vijay's party following a late-night meeting between the two camps. 

(ANI inputs)

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