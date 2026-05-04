Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: New MGR? Vijay's TVK stops DMK juggernaut, changes political dynamics, likely to form government?

The current trend puts Vijay in MGR-like territory for a debut, considering seat share and fan mobilisation. However, MGR’s 1977 sweep came with a clear anti-incumbency wave, while Vijay’s impact will depend on whether TVK converts projected seats into a government or becomes a kingmaker.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a Tamil Nadu regional political party launched by actor Joseph Vijay (Thalapathy Vijay), which centres on "secular social justice," is showing strong gains as counting is underway for all 234 assembly seats in the state. The actor-turned politician seems to have successfully connected with Gen Z and women voters, with expectations rising that TVK could form the government.

Vijay' TVK leads in Tamil Nadu; new MGR?

The current trend puts Vijay in MGR-like territory for a debut, considering seat share and fan mobilisation. However, MGR’s 1977 sweep came with a clear anti-incumbency wave, while Vijay’s impact will depend on whether TVK converts projected seats into a government or becomes a kingmaker.

As per early trends, TVK is leading in over 100 seats, followed by AIADMK. MK Stalin's DMK remains a distant third. Vijay is leading from the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies, leading by a margin of more than 2,990 votes, and by a margin of more than 3,299 in respectively, according to the Election Commission of India trends. On the other hand, DMK is leading at 52, and AIADMK is leading at 71 as of 11:29 am in early trends.



(Updated on 10:00)

Talking about M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), the legendary Tamil film actor-turned-politician served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 until his death on December 24, 1987. Founder of the AIADMK party in 1972, he was a three-time Chief Minister known for winning with his charisma and a massive, loyal following, similar to TVK's Vijay. However, MGR split from DMK in 1972 to form AIADMK, while TVK is entering a three-way contest with DMK and AIADMK still viable.

MGR entered when the Dravidian space was bipolar; however, Vijay's entry was more in a fragmented field with DMK in power and AIADMK-BJP alliance contesting. Hence, MGR had a ready cadre from his DMK years, while TVK is building from scratch. MGR’s popularity translated to stable governments for a decade; however, TVK’s coalition potential is still untested.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan asserted that the AIADMK will not be joining hands with actor-politician Vijay's TVK. "Our alliance is strong and united, won't join hands with TVK. EPS is an efficient leader," he said.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: TVK vs DMK vs AIADMK

The counting of votes began at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am. Round-wise results for all Assembly constituencies will be announced by the respective Returning Officers through public address systems at counting centres and will be updated simultaneously on the ECINET app and the official results portal.

The Tamil Nadu 2026 election was conducted in a single phase, with crores of voters participating across the state on April 23, 2026. The state recorded one of its highest-ever voter turnouts, exceeding 84.80%. Out of the total 4.87 crore citizens who exercised their franchise, women significantly outnumbered men. According to the official voter turnout report (GETNLA-2026), a total of 48,798,833 votes were polled across 234 constituencies. The ruling DMK, led by chief minister MK Stalin, is eyeing another term on the strength of its governance and welfare initiatives, while the opposition AIADMK, headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami, is expecting a comeback. At the same time, TVK, led by Vijay, is touted to be a disruptive force, especially among urban and young voters. While most exit polls indicate that the DMK-led alliance under chief minister M K Stalin is on course to retain power, Axis My India predicts the rise of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay.