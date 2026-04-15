Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Why MK Stalin vs Centre over Delimitation is heating up?

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appealed to the MPs of all political parties to form a coordinated strategy to protect democratic principles over delimitation.

In fear of Delimitation affecting the Tamil Nadu Constituency, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday chaired an emergency meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs to discuss the repercussions. In an X post, he noted that the issue of Delimitation has become a grave concern and threatens the rights of people. He appealed to the MPs of all political parties to form a coordinated strategy to protect democratic principles.

MK Stalin appeals to DMK MPs to strategise to counter Delimitation

"Delimitation: The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us. In consultation with our DMK MPs, we are reaching out to Members of Parliament across states and devising a coordinated strategy to counter this grave danger. This is not about parties or individuals. It is about protecting the rights of our people. I appeal to all parties and MPs across India to unite to safeguard our democracy," he wrote.

Earlier, Stalin called for black flag protests across the state in response to the centre's move. In a post on X, Stalin questioned whether Tamil Nadu and southern states were being "punished" for contributing to India's growth and warned that the move had triggered widespread anger across the region. "Is punishment being meted out to Tamil Nadu and the southern states for the crime of striving for India's growth? The delimitation amendment bill that the Union BJP government plans to introduce in Parliament tomorrow is a massive historic injustice inflicted upon Tamil Nadu and the southern states," he said.

He further alleged that people across South India were angered over the proposed move and cautioned the BJP against proceeding with it."Every South Indian south of the Vindhyas is boiling with rage. The BJP is playing with fire," Stalin said. Calling for protests, the DMK president urged people to hoist black flags at homes and public places across Tamil Nadu"Tomorrow, across Tamil Nadu, black flags will be hoisted on homes and public spaces in protest against delimitation," he added.

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said, 'Tamil Nadu CM has asked people to show a black flag in every household as mark that we don't agree with PM Modi. We all will be wearing black outfits to show that we are against the Bill... BJP is non-existent; people will never vote for a party which is against the interests of Tamil-speaking people," he said.

Nari Shakti Bill: Delimitation process

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections. According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present. While the seats in the Lok Sabha will witness a 50 per cent increase, the opposition parties have expressed concern as this increase will not be on a pro-rata basis for each state. The delimitation exercise, under Article 82 of the Constitution, is linked to the population of a constituency.

How will Southern states wlll be affected by Delimitation?

If delimitation is purely population-based, South loses political weight even if the seat count stays the same, because North’s share balloons. If delimitation uses the current population and keeps 543 seats, southern states + Odisha, Assam, and Punjab would lose seats. If Lok Sabha expands, Tamil Nadu could lose 8 seats per CM M.K. Stalin’s warning if based on the 1971 freeze, Kerala would lose 2 seats even if the average constituency is 20 lakh people and Lok Sabha is 707 seats. The Northern States will gain as UP+Uttarakhand would jump from 85 to 126 seats, Bihar+Jharkhand from 25 to 85 seats, with 20 lakh avg, as per reports.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that Southern States will not lose a single Lok Sabha seat to delimitation… PM has ensured not a single seat is going to be reduced on a pro-rata basis”. MHA added that “concerns of southern states will be taken care of”.



(With inputs from ANI)