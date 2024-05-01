Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Piyush Goyal accuses DMK of corruption, says 'MK Stalin must go'

Goyal's remarks came after state Chief Minister M K Stalin said that Tamil Nadu won't bow down, stressing that there would be no compromise on state rights or federalism.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, on Friday, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of widespread corruption in the state. Alleging the presence of corruption in every sector, he declared that the people have decided to overthrow the government of MK Stalin in the state."...Under the DMK government, there is corruption in land mafia, sand mafia, liquor mafia, there is corruption in the electricity board, there is corruption in jobs, there is corruption in transfer and postings, there is corruption in tenders and infrastructure contracts...The people of Tamil Nadu have decided that the government of MK Stalin must go," said Goyal.



During a press conference in Tiruppur, the Union Minister challenged Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce that Udhayanidhi Stalin will not become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.He declared that the people do not want an "anti-Tamil" figure like Udhayanidhi Stalin to lead the state."The people of Tamil Nadu have decided that the government of MK Stalin must go. I challenge CM MK Stalin to announce that Udhayanidhi Stalin will not be made the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, because the people of Tamil Nadu do not want an anti-Tamil, anti-Tamil culture, anti-Tamil pride person like Udhayanidhi Stalin to become the Chief Minister," added Goyal.



Goyal's remarks came after state Chief Minister M K Stalin said that Tamil Nadu won't bow down, stressing that there would be no compromise on state rights or federalism. He added that his government stands for dignity and self-respect and is against any form of imposition while remaining committed to growth with people-first, welfare-driven and inclusive governance. In a post on X, Stalin wrote, "Tamil Nadu Won't Bow Down. No compromise on State rights or federalism. Yes to dignity and self-respect. No to imposition. Committed to growth with people-first, welfare-driven, inclusive governance." Stalin also shared a newspaper clipping featuring his interview with an Indian daily newspaper.

In an interview with an Indian daily newspaper, Stalin said that the DMK's welfare-driven governance, strong ideological base, and coalition strength would ensure what he described as a "Dravidian Model 2.0" mandate in the upcoming elections. Stalin asserted that there is a strong "pro-incumbency" sentiment across Tamil Nadu, claiming that people are already aware of and supportive of the government's welfare schemes even before they are fully explained. He said this reflects deep public trust in the DMK's governance model and continuity of Dravidian politics.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.



(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)