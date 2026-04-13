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Tamil Nadu Election 2026: MK Stalin clashes with Nirmala Sitharaman over paddy bonus; Centre vs State? Details here

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had been challenging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release the letter sent to the state government, which Stalin claims asks Tamil Nadu to discontinue paddy bonus. Here's all you need to know about the controversy.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 03:54 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Election 2026: MK Stalin clashes with Nirmala Sitharaman over paddy bonus; Centre vs State? Details here
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The controversy surrounding the paddy bonus issue in Tamil Nadu has sparked a Centre vs State battle ahead of polls on April 23, 2026. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has locked horns with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over claims that a letter from the Finance Ministry to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary had suggested reviewing and discontinuing the state's paddy bonus policy. However, Sitharaman has accused the latter of spreading a "false narrative" and attempting to create a divide between the Centre and states.

MK Stalin vs Nirmala Sitharaman: What is the paddy bonus row? 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin challenged the Finance Minister to put the letter sent to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, noting the remarks on the discontinuation of paddy bonus, in the public domain. He claimed that the letter sent by the Finance Minister to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu specifically mentions the consideration for the discontinuation of paddy bonus. Further, he highlighted that the letter clearly asked the State government to "review the existing bonus policy of the State Government and consider discontinuing the bonus on paddy." While you have stated in your tweet that it is up to the State Governments to consider a bonus above MSP to paddy farmers and nobody has taken away such rights, the letter sent to us clearly asked us to review the existing bonus policy of the State Government and consider discontinuing the bonus on paddy," "If your current claim is true, will you place that letter in the public domain?" he asked.

Later, Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed Stalin's claims that the Centre asked Tamil Nadu to stop paddy cultivation incentives, calling them "factually baseless". She says the Centre only suggested states align bonus policies with national priorities like crop diversification and self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds. States can still declare bonuses above the Minimum Support Price (MSP). 

What is Tamil Nadu's paddy bonus policy?

Tamil Nadu's paddy bonus policy involves providing additional incentives to farmers over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) set by the central government. Currently, the state provides Rs 70-156 per quintal for fine variety paddy and Rs 50-131 per quintal for common variety paddy to around 3 million farmers. This policy is part of the DMK's 2021 election promise and aims to support farmers' income. The central government, however, has advised states to align their bonus policies with national priorities, such as promoting crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds.

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