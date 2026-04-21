Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Congress President Kharge clarifies 'terrorist' jibe at PM Modi; says 'Modi is a liar, anti-women and anti-poor'

While speaking at a press conference in Chennai. Kharge questioned how AIADMK can join with Modi ahead of polls. Furious BJP leaders lashed out at him, calling his remark shameful and demanding an apology.

As the Tamil Nadu Election campaign comes to an end, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sparked controversy as he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'terrorist' over the AIADMK's support for the BJP. However, Kharge quickly clarified his jibe, claiming that he meant to say that the PM was terrorising his political opponents.

Kharge clarifies on terrorist jibe at PM Modi

"He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands," Kharge said.

Further, Kharge claimed that PM Modi is a "liar" and has not done anything for the people of the country for nearly 12 years. "Modi Ji says, 'I have a 56-inch chest'. Modi is a liar. He believes in Manusmriti and Chaturvana (four groups of Hindu society). He is anti-women and anti-poor. Don't believe Modi Ji. He has done nothing for the people of this country," he said.

BJP hits back at Kharge for calling PM Modi 'terrorist'

While speaking at a press conference in Chennai. Kharge questioned how AIADMK can join with Modi ahead of polls. "He is a terrorist. And he won't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining them. It means that they are weakening democracy," he said, which triggered BJP leaders who hit back at him.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned Kharge, calling his remark shameful and demanding an apology. Goyal said Kharge insulted a democratically elected PM and the people of India, adding that Tamil Nadu voters would respond in the upcoming polls by backing the AIADMK-BJP alliance. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also hit out, accusing Congress of replacing debate with “abuse and vilification” of Modi. He said Kharge’s comment showed “deep frustration and lack of credible alternatives.”

Kharge's appeal to voters ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Kharge also made an impassioned appeal to voters to choose the DMK-Congress alliance in the polls on April 23."BJP's hidden agenda is that it seeks to impose its ideology, culture and centralised control; it aims to interfere in state matters and ignore the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu, to mislead voters, and it has allied with the AIADMK. I urge people not to fall prey to this trap. I also caution voters about certain parties that may present themselves as alternatives, but in reality only divide the secular vote and indirectly help the BJP and its divisive agenda. Final appeal, forces like the BJP, AIADMK can weaken the very alliance that is fighting to protect Tamil Nadu's rights, identity and values. I urge the people to vote decisively to strengthen the Congress-DMK alliance with other partners and ensure a progressive, inclusive future of the state, defeat the anti-Periyar, anti-Anna, anti-Ambedkar, anti-Kamaraj, anti-women, this BJP and AIADMK alliance," he said.

Tamil Nadu goes to the Polls on April 23 with results to be announced on May 4.

(With ANI inputs)