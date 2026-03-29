Tamil Nadu Election 2026: DMK's 'superstar manifesto' focuses on breakfast scheme, Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam enhancement; details here

Branded as a 'Superstar Manifesto', DMK's manifesto outlines six broad pillars: women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance. Check in detail here

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections. He announced key welfare measures, including the expansion of the breakfast scheme and enhancement of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, under which financial assistance will be increased to Rs 2,000 for women.

Branded as a 'Superstar Manifesto', the manifesto outlines six broad pillars: women, family, youth, farmers, infrastructure, and governance. Positioning the document as a "game-changing plan," Stalin said it focuses on "smart economic multipliers" and "choice-based governance," allowing citizens to decide their needs. "Tamil Nadu has emerged as a leading state under the Dravidian model of governance, with several welfare schemes benefiting the public. DMK will form the government for the seventh time with continued public support. No other state in India has implemented welfare schemes as successfully as Tamil Nadu," he asserted.

Here are the key measures under DMK's 'Superstar manifesto'

Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme:

- Increased to Rs 2,000 per month

- New beneficiaries added every year

Vidiyal Payanam scheme:

- Free bus travel for women continues

Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme:

- Expanded up to Class 8

Family benefits:

- "Illa Tharasi" coupon worth Rs 8,000 for household items

- Medical coverage up to Rs 10 lakh for families earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually

Pension:

- Senior citizens, widows, unmarried women above 50: Rs 2,000 per month

- Differently abled persons: Rs 2,500 per month

- Maintenance allowance for severely affected: Rs 4,000

Youth:

- Skill training for 5 lakh individuals with Rs 1,500 monthly stipend (Naan Mudhalvan scheme)

- Aim to attract Rs 18 lakh crore investments, create 50 lakh jobs in 5 years

- Financial assistance for students (Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan): Rs 1,500 per month

- 35 lakh free laptops distributed

Farmers:

- Free modern electric pump sets without meters for 20 lakh beneficiaries

- Paddy procurement price: Rs 3,500 per quintal

- Sugarcane price: Rs 4,500 per tonne

Housing and infrastructure:

- 10 lakh concrete houses

- Rs 10,000 crore for rural roads

- Develop 4 global cities

- 50 Semmozhi Poongas

Governance:

- Prioritise "Unga Kanava Sollunga" demands

- Doorstep delivery via "Ungaludan Stalin" and "Nalam Kaakkum Stalin" camps

- Single application for 1,000 government services



The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election is scheduled for April 23, 2026, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The election will be held in a single phase to elect 234 members to the state assembly.



(With ANI inputs)