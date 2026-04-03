Tamil Nadu Election 2026: BJP sidelines Annamalai, 'Singham' adamant on campaigning, here's why

BJP released its list of 27 candidates for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections today, but Annamalai, a former state unit president, was not on it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, and while some familiar faces have made the cut, former state unit president K Annamalai is notably absent. However, Annamalai has assured the party that he will be campaigning for the BJP's candidates in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

What Annamalai said after BJP dropped from 27-candidate list

Speaking to the media, Annamalai explained his role in the campaign, saying, "In this election, my role is to campaign for candidates across Tamil Nadu. Right now, the party has given me the responsibility to campaign in Puducherry and Kerala till the 7th. From the 7th to the 23rd, I have to campaign for all BJP and NDA candidates across Tamil Nadu. That is the responsibility given by the party to me. I'll be fulfilling that responsibility."

Meanwhile, Annamalai congratulated the candidates announced for the 2026 elections. "They carry the support of every brother & sister of TN who is tired of corruption, complacency, and the DMK's betrayal. Under the visionary leadership of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl, India has moved forward with strength, scale, and purpose," he wrote on X.

Who made into BJP's list?

The BJP's list of candidates includes senior leaders like Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is contesting from the Mylapore segment, Vanathi Srinivasan, who is running from Coimbatore North, and Union Minister L Murugan, who is contesting from Avinashi. Annamalai's decision not to contest the elections was made public weeks before the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, and has sparked speculation about the party's strategy.

The BJP is looking to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu, and the upcoming elections are seen as a crucial test of its efforts. With Annamalai's support, the party is hoping to gain momentum in the state.