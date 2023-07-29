Tamil Nadu: Eight dead, several injured in firecracker factory explosion, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Eight people died in a blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu. Several others are severely injured. Read below to know details.

Eight people were found dead and several sustained injuries in an explosion in the godown of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Saturday morning. Krishnagiri Superintendant of Police Saroj Kumar Thakore said that the blast took place inside the firecracker factory owned by one Ravi in the Pazhayapettai area.

The blaze spread to nearby shops and houses. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. “As many as seven people have been declared dead and the few others injured have been taken to a nearby Government hospital for treatment," said Thakore.

Thakore later said that one more person had died in the mishap. The injured and rescued persons were sent to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited. Earlier, two people died after an explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory at Sivakasi City in the Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi expressing grief on the matter said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

(With inputs from wire)