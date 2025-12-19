Tamil Nadu draft SIR electoral roll 2025 out: Here's how to check if your name is on voter list

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The poll panel has given a monthlong window for voters to verify their details and submit claims or objections before the final list is published. The ECI says the controversial exercise is aimed at improving the accuracy of voter lists by identifying deceased voters, duplicate entries, and those who have permanently relocated. Here's how you can check your name in the draft electoral roll and what to do if it's missing.
You can follow these steps to check if your name appears on the draft electoral roll.
Visit the official Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) website.
Scroll to the 'Electoral Rolls' section on the homepage.
Select the year of revision as 2026.
A district-wise list linked to SIR will appear.
Click 'Show' next to your district.
Select your assembly constituency to access booth-level voter data.
The data is available as PDF files on Google Drive.
Alternatively, you can search your details using your EPIC number on the ECI’s national portal at https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in