Tamil Nadu: Days after Rajinikanth's remark, Periyar statue vandalised in Chengalpattu

Dravidian social activist Periyar's statue was vandalised in Kaliyapattai village in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The statue was found with its right hand, and face damaged.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

DMK President MK Stalin condemned the incident, demanding that the ruling AIADMK government take strict action against the culprits.

The incident comes after the actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth's controversial remarks on Periyar. He claimed that the late Dravidian icon led a rally in Salem in 1971 in which unclothed idols of Lord Ram and Sita, garlanded with sandals, were taken out.

On the 50th anniversary event of the Tamil magazine 'Thuglak' on January 14, Rajnikanth said, "In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which the undressed images of Lord Sriramachandramoorthy and Sita."

Widespread protests took place in the state following his remarks, with several parties demanding an apology for his statement on the revered Dravidian icon.

Dravidar Viduthulai Kazhagam, party founded by Periyar filed a police complaint against Rajinikanth over his remarks.K Veeramani, President of the Dravidar Kazhagam, said that the actor will be answerable to the court for his remark.

AIADMK's leader Panneerselvam said that anyone expressing any views on Periyar should do so by doing thorough research.

Enraged by the entire incident, five members of a fringe Tamil outfit, Athi Tamizhar Peravai, burnt an effigy of Rajinikanth, accusing him of spreading 'false information.'

However, the widespread protests could not force the Tamil superstar to turn back on his statement. He refused to apologise, claiming that he was speaking the truth.

"There is a debate on an issue I spoke on and which happened in 1971. I didn’t speak on something that didn’t happen. I’ve only spoken on what was reported. Sorry, I won’t apologise," he said.