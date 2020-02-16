Tamil Nadu: Dalit man beaten to death for defecating in open field

A 24-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram after he allegedly defecated in an open field. It is not yet clear if there was a caste-angle behind the assault, however.

The man has been identified as Sakthivel, a resident of the town who worked in a local petrol pump.

According to reports, the Sakthivel had on Wednesday stopped to defecate in an open field while returning from work. This was when a woman spotted him and started screaming and attracting attention. Shortly, a crowd gathered and allegedly tied up the Dalit man's hands and legs before brutally assaulting him.

Reports further reveal a piece of shocking information. According to a piece by India Today, Sakthivel was not even rushed to the hospital after the mob lynching.

Sakthivel's sister took him back to their residence where he fell unconscious and passed away a few hours, the report elaborated.

A case has been registered by the Dalit man's sister at the Periyathachur Police Station. Sakthivel's sister has claimed in her complaint that the attack was a result of caste-based discrimination and that the mob had grown violent after learning that Sakthivel was a Dalit. The police have, however, ruled out this angle.

Seven people, including three women, have been arrested in connection with the incident till now.