Cyclone Fengal has crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday night and is likely to continue inching towards west-southwestward weakening into a deep depression within the next few hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Fengal has crossed the North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on Saturday night and is likely to continue inching towards west-southwestward weakening into a deep depression within the next few hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL crossed North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts near latitude 12.05°N and longitude 79.9°E, close to Puducherry, between 2230 hrs IST and 2330 hrs IST yesterday, the 30th November as a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. It lay centred at 2330 hours IST yesterday, the 30th of November over north coastal Tamilnadu & Puducherry near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry. It will continue to move west-southwestwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 3 hours," IMD wrote in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines announced that flight operations are gradually resuming.

#6ETravelAdvisory : We’re pleased to inform you that the impact of #CycloneFengal has subsided, and flight operations are gradually resuming. (1/2) November 30, 2024

Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction in Chennai. According to a report by TOI, four people died as a result of electrocution in water logged areas of the city.

Reportedly, the surface reservoirs in Chennai are 53% full, given the rainfall in their catchment areas caused by the cyclonic storm. As per a rough estimate, nearly 10,000 people were affected by flight cancellations and diversions in Chennai.

Heavy rain showers caused by the cyclonic storm threw the normal lives of of gear, causing waterlogging in several areas and posing hurdles for commmuters.