Tamil Nadu: Covid antibodies detected in 23% samples of second sero survey

Headlines

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

How Kargil War hero DP Singh ‘rose from the dead’ after losing leg in India-Pak clash; now country’s first blade runner

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

10 Foods to avoid as they can cause acidity

10 longest running TV serials in India

7 superfoods to increase fertility

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu: Covid antibodies detected in 23% samples of second sero survey

The first such state-wide sero survey conducted in Oct-Nov 2020 had revealed 31% seropositivity, which is much higher than the latest one.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Jun 07, 2021, 02:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

According to a sero survey conducted by the state government, nearly 23% of the tested samples had IgG antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the infection that causes Covid-19. The state-wide survey was conducted in April this year, across all districts of the state, except Chennai.

Based on 765 clusters, with each consisting of 30 individuals, the samples were taken at random from a village (in rural areas) or a street (in an urban area).

Completed under the supervision of Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, this survey showed that 5316 individuals of the total 22904 participants had antibodies. While the overall seroprevalence across the state was 23%, it was found to be highest in the districts adjoining Chennai - Tiruvallur (49%), Chengalpattu (43%) and Kanchipuram (38%). The lowest seroprevalence was seen at Nagapattinam District (9%).

It is notable that the first such state-wide sero survey conducted in Oct-Nov 2020 had revealed 31% seropositivity, which is much higher than the latest one. Back then, 6995 samples out of 22690 were found to have developed antibodies.

However, the Government attributes the decrease in seroprevalence to the fact that the first survey was conducted a month after the peak of the first wave, which occurred in August. In the case of second survey, it was conducted close to the start of the second wave in Tamil Nadu.

The possibility of antibodies weaning in the five month interval between November 2020 and April 2021 is also said to be a factor, based on studies published in International journals.

Other factors are that vaccination coverage till March was meant to cover only the vulnerable population (above the age of 45), whereas other age groups we unvaccinated. It was also observed that there were no variants of SARS CoV-2 during the first serosurvey, whereas several variants were detected in the community during hr subsequent survey.

Despite Tamil Nadu reporting more than 1/5th of India's daily Covid-19 cases and the highest for any state in the country, the state is seeing a declining trend and a appreciable higher vaccination rate. Hence, a third sero survey is proposed to be carried out between July and August this year.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Karnataka likely to hike milk prices by by this amount, details inside

This player owns most expensive house in all Indian cricketers; not MS Dhoni, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma

Jaipur Shocker: Boyfriend kills woman who was going to get engaged to another man, hangs self in Jhunjhunu

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE