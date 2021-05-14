Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 lockdown tightened further, timings of essential shops reduced

With over 31,000 daily Covid-19 cases in the state and nearly 7,000 cases in Chennai city, the Tamil Nadu Government has imposed restrictions over and above the ongoing lockdown from 10th-24th May. The decision to tighten the lockdown measures has been taken after consent from representatives of all major political parties, in an all-party meeting held on Thursday. As of Friday evening, the Government bulletin mentions that there are 1.95lakh active cases in the state.

The following new curbs come into place from 4 am, Saturday, 15th May until 24th May:

As per the new restrictions the working hours of standalone grocery shops, supermarkets, vegetable shops, meat shops etc. will be from 6 am to 10 am. These shops must operate without air-conditioning and must permit only 50 per cent footfall.

E-commerce services such as Dunzo and others that deliver grocery, meat, vegetables etc. will be permitted to function from 6 am-10 am. Whereas, other E-commerce firms would be permitted to deliver goods between 2 pm and 6 pm.

While fuel stations, ATMs, medical shops will be open, all other stores including footpath vendors selling vegetables, flowers have been asked to go under lockdown. Tea shops too would remain closed.

E-pass has been made mandatory for domestic and even inter-district travellers(who are going for essentials such as weddings, funerals, caregiving for the elderly etc.) and is to be availed on eregister.tnega.org. The E-pass would be required from 6 am, 17th May.

The existing night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am and the Sunday total lockdown will continue to be in effect.