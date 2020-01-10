Tamil Nadu court grants bail to writer Nellai Kannan arrested for speech against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Tirunelveli District Principal Sessions Court on Friday granted bail to Tamil writer and orator Nellai Kannan in a case involving alleged objectionable speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during a protest meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

He was arrested on January 1 based on an FIR registered against him regarding his objectionable speech against PM Modi, and Amit Shah during a protest meeting organised by Social Democratic Party of India on December 29 against the Citizenship Act.

The FIR was filed by the BJP workers and leaders based on the provocative speech made by the noted Tamil writer which went viral on social media.

“There is one guy called Amit Shah. (Modi) is the Prime Minister but (Amit Shah) is his brain. If Amit Shah is finished off, then Modi is finished, too,” the News Minute quoted Kannan as saying in the speech he gave at the meeting.

“But none of you are finishing it. Let that be to one side. I keep thinking, you all will do something,” he added while looking around at the dignitaries present at the dais.

Meanwhile, Kannan had filed a plea in the Madras High court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him. He had argued in the petition that the police registered an FIR against him without conducting a preliminary investigation.

He also stated in the petition that he was using 'colloquial terms' in his speech which was not intending to 'affect any community or religious group.'

Nellai Kannan was booked by the Tirunelveli Police under Sections 504, 505(1) and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges on him include intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and intent to cause fear, alarm or disruption to the public life.

The Madras High Court ordered the state government on Friday to file a counter to the plea filed by Kannan.

Justice Jagadeesh Chandra posted the case for hearing on January 20.