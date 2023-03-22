Tamil Nadu: Couple chase, brutally beat up government school teacher for allegedly hitting their child

Tamil Nadu teacher thrashed by parents | Photo: Pixabay

A teacher was brutally thrashed by the parents of a seven-year-old child in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district for allegedly hitting their child. The child was studying in class two of the school. The teacher, R Bharat denied the allegations.

A video, shared by NDTV, shows the couple barging into the classroom and arguing with the teacher. The mother of the child is seen arguing with the teacher and threatens to hit the teacher with her slippers. Later, the father chased the teacher and beats him up and even attempts to throw a stone at the teacher.

The teacher is seen screaming for help as several students watch the entire incident. The couple and the child's grandfather have been arrested for assault, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, and preventing government employees from discharging duties, said Dr L Balaji Saravanan, the Superintendent of Police.

This whole incident began when the teacher asked the child to switch seats as she was fighting with other children and she fell from her seat. As per cops, on returning home, she told her parents that the teacher had beaten her.