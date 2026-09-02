Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to withdraw cases against protesting farmers, teachers during DMK regime: Reports

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay announced withdrawal of cases filed against farmers and teachers who protested during previous DMK regime between 2021-2026.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that cases filed against farmers and teachers during the previous DMK regime will be withdrawn. He announced in the state Assembly on September 2.

Cases to be withdrawn on humanitarian grounds

The Chief Minister announced the withdrawal of cases filed against farmers and teachers from May 2021 to April 2026 due to their protests during the previous government. This decision is based on humanitarian grounds and democratic principles, affecting cases related to the Parandur airport project and the SIPCOT industrial park expansion in Tiruvannamalai, as well as cases against teachers protesting for their rights.

Some farmers in Tiruvannamalai faced charges under the Goondas Act for protesting against the SIPCOT project. They also expressed ongoing concerns about the Parandur airport project, fearing it would affect their agricultural lands and livelihoods. Recently, the TVK government decided to drop the Parandur airport project. The Chief Minister noted that these legal cases remain unresolved, causing mental distress to both farmers and teachers.

Protest is a democratic right

Explaining the decision, Vijay said peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. "Farmers are the backbone of our nation's food security, while teachers form the absolute foundation of societal progress by lighting the lamp of education," he said. He claimed it was unjust that educators and farmers who support national development were subjected to legal action for making legitimate demands.

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"It is grossly unfair that those who build our country were subjected to legal harassment simply for voicing reasonable demands," he said. He said that dropping the lawsuits will improve democratic rights and boost public confidence in the government. The Chief Minister said the government took this action after studying the context of the protests and the concerns highlighted by farmers and teachers.