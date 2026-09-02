FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
How much FD Do you need for a credit card? comparing minimum deposit requirements across banks

How much FD Do you need for a credit card? comparing minimum deposit requirement

Meena Kumari's Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival

Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival

Apple CEO John Ternus salary breakdown revealed: New Boss pay Vs Tim Cook's current earnings, here's all you need to know

Apple CEO John Ternus salary breakdown revealed: New Boss pay Vs Tim Cook's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to withdraw cases against protesting farmers, teachers during DMK regime: Reports

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay announced withdrawal of cases filed against farmers and teachers who protested during previous DMK regime between 2021-2026.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to withdraw cases against protesting farmers, teachers during DMK regime: Reports
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced that cases filed against farmers and teachers during the previous DMK regime will be withdrawn. He announced in the state Assembly on September 2.

Cases to be withdrawn on humanitarian grounds

The Chief Minister announced the withdrawal of cases filed against farmers and teachers from May 2021 to April 2026 due to their protests during the previous government. This decision is based on humanitarian grounds and democratic principles, affecting cases related to the Parandur airport project and the SIPCOT industrial park expansion in Tiruvannamalai, as well as cases against teachers protesting for their rights.

Some farmers in Tiruvannamalai faced charges under the Goondas Act for protesting against the SIPCOT project. They also expressed ongoing concerns about the Parandur airport project, fearing it would affect their agricultural lands and livelihoods. Recently, the TVK government decided to drop the Parandur airport project. The Chief Minister noted that these legal cases remain unresolved, causing mental distress to both farmers and teachers.

Protest is a democratic right

Explaining the decision, Vijay said peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right. "Farmers are the backbone of our nation's food security, while teachers form the absolute foundation of societal progress by lighting the lamp of education," he said. He claimed it was unjust that educators and farmers who support national development were subjected to legal action for making legitimate demands.

Also read: Khushi Kapoor back with childhood love Aakash Mehta after breakup with Vedang Raina? Here's what we know

"It is grossly unfair that those who build our country were subjected to legal harassment simply for voicing reasonable demands," he said. He said that dropping the lawsuits will improve democratic rights and boost public confidence in the government. The Chief Minister said the government took this action after studying the context of the protests and the concerns highlighted by farmers and teachers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How much FD Do you need for a credit card? comparing minimum deposit requirements across banks
How much FD Do you need for a credit card? comparing minimum deposit requirement
Meena Kumari's Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival
Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival
Apple CEO John Ternus salary breakdown revealed: New Boss pay Vs Tim Cook's current earnings, here's all you need to know
Apple CEO John Ternus salary breakdown revealed: New Boss pay Vs Tim Cook's
'Entire system destroyed': Usama Mir's cryptic swipe at PCB after Pakistan's England debacle
‘Entire system destroyed’: Usama Mir’s swipe at PCB after England debacle
Ram Temple Trust appoints ex-Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO, details here
Ram Temple Trust appoints ex-Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement