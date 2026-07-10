Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to offer govt jobs to Karur stampede victims' families

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit Karur on Friday to distribute compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of those who died in the 2025 Karur stampede.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay will visit Karur on Friday to take part in a series of government and party events. During the visit, he will hand over compassionate government job appointment orders to the families of people who lost their lives in the 2025 Karur stampede.

Father Who Lost Son Says Job Is A Positive Step

One of the beneficiaries is Vimal, who lost his one-and-a-half-year-old son, Thruvish, in the stampede. Speaking to ANI before the event, Vimal said that although nothing could make up for his son's death, he saw the government's decision as a positive step.

"My one-and-a-half-year-old son passed away. His name was Thruvish. When my son passed away, I went to Chennai to meet Mr Vijay. He is the Chief Minister now and has come here. He asked me to come and meet him. So, I am going to meet him. I have submitted the application forms at the Taluk office as requested. I don't know what kind of job it will be. I will find out after I meet him. My son's death is a huge loss for me. But they are offering me a job. I will go and see what position it is. I don't know anything about politics. They are saying they will give me a job. I don't know what will happen. I see it as a positive thing," Vimal told ANI.

32 Families To Receive Appointment Orders

According to officials, Vijay will distribute compassionate appointment orders to 32 legal heirs of those who died in the Karur stampede during a TVK public outreach programme held on September 27, 2025. The appointment order distribution will take place at Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds.

Welfare Benefits And Rs 1,700 Crore Project

Apart from the appointment ceremony, the Chief Minister will distribute various government welfare benefits at the District Collectorate in Thanthoni Malai. He will also lay the foundation stone for a private non-leather footwear manufacturing factory at Vanavasi Panchayat in Krishnarayapuram Panchayat Union. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,700 crore.

Tight Security Arrangements In Place

Authorities have made extensive security arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit to Karur. Barricades have been installed at the venues, QR code-enabled entry passes have been issued for participants, and a large number of police personnel have been deployed to ensure security.