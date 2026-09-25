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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay stops convoy to garland MGR as he braces for first electoral battle at Maduranthakam! Watch video

Watch: Vijay Garlands MGR statue as he begins Madurantakam bypoll campaign

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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay stops convoy to garland MGR as he braces for first electoral battle at Maduranthakam! Watch video

TVK chief Vijay garlanded MGR's statue in Madurantakam while kickstarting his campaign for the October 6 bypoll amid strict safety rules limiting crowd to 5,000.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 25, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay stops convoy to garland MGR as he braces for first electoral battle at Maduranthakam! Watch video
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    Actor and TVK chief Vijay stopped his convoy to garland the statue of former Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran in Madurantakam on Friday as he started his campaign for the Madurantakam bypoll. The bypoll will be held on October 6.

    Vijay garlands MGR statue

    Vijay launched his campaign near Athur toll plaza, Chengalpattu, on Friday. He stopped at Madurantakam to garland the statue of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR), a gesture that garnered significant attention on social media due to MGR's lasting popularity in Tamil Nadu politics. Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is contesting in the Madurantakam bypoll.

    Safety measures for the campaign

    TVK has implemented several safety measures for the Madurantakam campaign, restricting entry to 5,000 attendees and issuing QR-code-based passes per police guidelines. Passes are not provided to vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, children, and the elderly. The party is also providing drinking water and medical facilities. These precautions follow a tragic stampede during Vijay's rally in Karur in 2025, which resulted in over 30 fatalities due to overcrowding and inadequate facilities, prompting stricter safety regulations for public events.

    Also read: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's candid interaction goes viral ahead of IND vs WI ODI series | Watch

    AIADMK reacts to bypoll

    AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised Vijay's campaign, stating that the by-election was imposed on Madurantakam voters due to horse-trading. He said, "Those who forgot the people who voted for them and joined TVK should be taught a lesson." The Madurantakam bypoll is scheduled for October 6.

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