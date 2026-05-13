Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET system, demands medical admissions based on class 12 marks

Vijay has renewed calls to scrap NEET after alleged paper leaks raised concerns over exam credibility.

Vijay has renewed the demand to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), arguing that repeated exam irregularities have exposed deep structural flaws in the system. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged the Centre to discontinue NEET-based admissions for medical courses and instead allow states to admit students based on Class 12 marks.

Fresh Controversy Over NEET Exam

The latest push comes in the wake of a reported paper leak issue linked to NEET, which has once again raised concerns about the credibility of the national-level medical entrance examination. The incident has reignited political debate over the fairness and transparency of the exam process.

Tamil Nadu has long opposed NEET, maintaining that the system disadvantages students from rural areas, government schools, and non-English medium backgrounds. According to the state, the exam structure favours urban, economically stronger candidates who can access coaching facilities and better academic resources.

State’s Long-Standing Opposition to NEET

The Tamil Nadu government has consistently argued that NEET creates an unequal playing field in medical admissions. It claims that students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, particularly those studying in Tamil-medium schools, are placed at a significant disadvantage compared to their urban counterparts.

The state has repeatedly demanded exemption from NEET and a return to admissions based on higher secondary (Class 12) marks for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses under the state quota system.

Reference to Past Irregularities

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Vijay pointed out that concerns over NEET are not new. He referred to a 2024 incident in which question paper leaks were reported across multiple states, leading to FIRs and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

He also cited the work of a high-level expert committee headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, which had reportedly submitted 95 recommendations aimed at improving the examination system.

Despite these suggestions, Vijay noted that another paper leak has allegedly occurred within two years, followed by the cancellation of the examination in the affected instance.

Call for Structural Reform or Abolition

Describing the repeated incidents as evidence of “systemic failure,” Vijay said that continuing NEET in its current form is no longer justifiable. He reiterated Tamil Nadu’s long-standing position that medical admissions should be handled by states based on Class 12 performance, rather than a single national entrance test.

The demand is expected to intensify political debate between the state and the Centre, especially over the future of medical admissions and examination reforms in the country.