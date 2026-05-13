FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
After Modi’s appeal amid West Asia crisis, Uttarakhand cabinet pushes fuel, energy conservation measures

Uttarakhand cabinet pushes fuel, energy conservation measures

Surya Sharma got antagonist role in John Abraham's Force 3 due to Undekhi: 'Validation comes from the audience'

Surya Sharma got antagonist role in John Abraham's Force 3 due to Undekhi

ICC rankings: Jasprit Bumrah rules Test bowling despite 5-month break; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill sole Indians in batters' top 10

ICC rankings: Jasprit Bumrah rules Test bowling despite 5-month break

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET system, demands medical admissions based on class 12 marks

Vijay has renewed calls to scrap NEET after alleged paper leaks raised concerns over exam credibility.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 10:31 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET system, demands medical admissions based on class 12 marks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vijay has renewed the demand to abolish the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), arguing that repeated exam irregularities have exposed deep structural flaws in the system. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister urged the Centre to discontinue NEET-based admissions for medical courses and instead allow states to admit students based on Class 12 marks.

Fresh Controversy Over NEET Exam

The latest push comes in the wake of a reported paper leak issue linked to NEET, which has once again raised concerns about the credibility of the national-level medical entrance examination. The incident has reignited political debate over the fairness and transparency of the exam process.

Tamil Nadu has long opposed NEET, maintaining that the system disadvantages students from rural areas, government schools, and non-English medium backgrounds. According to the state, the exam structure favours urban, economically stronger candidates who can access coaching facilities and better academic resources.

State’s Long-Standing Opposition to NEET

The Tamil Nadu government has consistently argued that NEET creates an unequal playing field in medical admissions. It claims that students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds, particularly those studying in Tamil-medium schools, are placed at a significant disadvantage compared to their urban counterparts.

The state has repeatedly demanded exemption from NEET and a return to admissions based on higher secondary (Class 12) marks for MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses under the state quota system.

Reference to Past Irregularities

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Vijay pointed out that concerns over NEET are not new. He referred to a 2024 incident in which question paper leaks were reported across multiple states, leading to FIRs and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

He also cited the work of a high-level expert committee headed by former ISRO Chairman Dr K. Radhakrishnan, which had reportedly submitted 95 recommendations aimed at improving the examination system.

Despite these suggestions, Vijay noted that another paper leak has allegedly occurred within two years, followed by the cancellation of the examination in the affected instance.

Call for Structural Reform or Abolition

Describing the repeated incidents as evidence of “systemic failure,” Vijay said that continuing NEET in its current form is no longer justifiable. He reiterated Tamil Nadu’s long-standing position that medical admissions should be handled by states based on Class 12 performance, rather than a single national entrance test.

The demand is expected to intensify political debate between the state and the Centre, especially over the future of medical admissions and examination reforms in the country.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Modi’s appeal amid West Asia crisis, Uttarakhand cabinet pushes fuel, energy conservation measures
Uttarakhand cabinet pushes fuel, energy conservation measures
Surya Sharma got antagonist role in John Abraham's Force 3 due to Undekhi: 'Validation comes from the audience'
Surya Sharma got antagonist role in John Abraham's Force 3 due to Undekhi
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay slams NEET system, demands medical admissions based on class 12 marks
Vijay slams NEET system, calls for class 12 marks-based medical admissions
ICC rankings: Jasprit Bumrah rules Test bowling despite 5-month break; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill sole Indians in batters' top 10
ICC rankings: Jasprit Bumrah rules Test bowling despite 5-month break
Who is Sanjay Mehrotra? Indian-origin executive, SanDisk co-founder in Trump’s China delegation along with Elon Musk, Tim Cook
Who is Sanjay Mehrotra? Indian-origin executive, SanDisk co-founder in Trump’s C
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement