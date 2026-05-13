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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's major U-turn: Removes astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel as Officer on Special Duty

In a major U-Turn, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has removed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 13, 2026, 02:07 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's major U-turn: Removes astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel as Officer on Special Duty
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In a major U-Turn, Tamil Nadu CM Vijay has removed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD). The decision was taken after VIjay  won the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with 144 votes.

This comes amid Tamil Nadu's newy formed government's decision to appoint astrologer as OSD (Political) to CM drew major critcism, even from TVK's allies Congress, CPI(M) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leaders who supported Vijay to form the government in Tamil Nadu. They urged Vijay to reconsider his move.

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Who is Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel 

Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel is an astrologer and a spokesperson for the TVK. He has been a close aide of Vijay during the recent electoral campaign for Tamil Nadu elections 2026. As per reports, he was born in Erode and is highly popular in Tamil Nadu political circles. In the past few decades, many politicians, including the icon of Tamil Nadu politics, J Jayalalithaa, used to consult him ahead of polls.  

 

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