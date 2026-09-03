Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s AI deepfake Hindi video used in scam, CB-CID files case

Tamil Nadu CB-CID has registered a case after an AI-generated deepfake video impersonating Chief Minister Vijay was circulated on social media to allegedly trick people into sharing money.

The Tamil Nadu Police’s Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) has launched an investigation into an AI-generated deepfake video allegedly impersonating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

The video was detected during routine cyber patrolling by the CB-CID Cyber Crime team. It featured a Hindi audio track and was shared on Facebook and other social media platforms. According to police, the video was created and circulated with the alleged intention of cheating members of the public. It asked people seeking financial assistance to contact a WhatsApp number.

CB-CID registers case after cyber team report

The Cyber Crime team submitted a special report on September 1, 2026, seeking action against the suspicious video.

Based on the report, the CB-CID Cyber Crime Cell registered a case on the same day and began an investigation to trace those behind the content.

The agency has also approached Meta seeking details linked to the fake Facebook ID and relevant logs. A request has also been made to remove the fake video from the platform.

Similar deepfake videos found on social media

During the preliminary investigation, authorities found that the video was not an isolated case. Several similar AI-generated videos portraying the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as offering financial help are reportedly being circulated across Facebook and other social media platforms.

Police also found that many of these videos were shared through Facebook IDs that appeared to be based in Pakistan.

The investigation is continuing to identify the people behind the videos and ensure that the misleading content is removed from social media platforms as soon as possible.

Police issue warning to public

Tamil Nadu Police has advised people not to respond to phone numbers or join WhatsApp groups shared through such videos. Authorities stressed that the videos are fake and have been created by scammers using deepfake technology to deceive people.

Police have also urged the public to inform family members and relatives about such scams to prevent them from falling victim to fraudulent online content.