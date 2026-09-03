FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims: 'Didn't run sophisticated research software'

Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims

Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'

Amid Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, Preity reveals she worked 18 hours for Vibe

Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible

Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s AI deepfake Hindi video used in scam, CB-CID files case

Tamil Nadu CB-CID has registered a case after an AI-generated deepfake video impersonating Chief Minister Vijay was circulated on social media to allegedly trick people into sharing money.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 12:16 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s AI deepfake Hindi video used in scam, CB-CID files case
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Tamil Nadu Police’s Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) has launched an investigation into an AI-generated deepfake video allegedly impersonating Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

    The video was detected during routine cyber patrolling by the CB-CID Cyber Crime team. It featured a Hindi audio track and was shared on Facebook and other social media platforms. According to police, the video was created and circulated with the alleged intention of cheating members of the public. It asked people seeking financial assistance to contact a WhatsApp number.

    CB-CID registers case after cyber team report

    The Cyber Crime team submitted a special report on September 1, 2026, seeking action against the suspicious video.

    Based on the report, the CB-CID Cyber Crime Cell registered a case on the same day and began an investigation to trace those behind the content.

    The agency has also approached Meta seeking details linked to the fake Facebook ID and relevant logs. A request has also been made to remove the fake video from the platform.

    Similar deepfake videos found on social media

    During the preliminary investigation, authorities found that the video was not an isolated case. Several similar AI-generated videos portraying the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister as offering financial help are reportedly being circulated across Facebook and other social media platforms.

    Police also found that many of these videos were shared through Facebook IDs that appeared to be based in Pakistan.

    The investigation is continuing to identify the people behind the videos and ensure that the misleading content is removed from social media platforms as soon as possible.

    Police issue warning to public

    Tamil Nadu Police has advised people not to respond to phone numbers or join WhatsApp groups shared through such videos. Authorities stressed that the videos are fake and have been created by scammers using deepfake technology to deceive people.

    Police have also urged the public to inform family members and relatives about such scams to prevent them from falling victim to fraudulent online content.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Is India's economy really growing at 7.8%? Jobs, inflation and oil prices paint a different picture
    Is India's economy growing at 7.8%? Jobs, inflation, oil prices prove it wrong
    Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims: 'Didn't run sophisticated research software'
    Sonam Wangchuk breaks silence on CIA, CJP-Pakistan link claims
    Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, Preity Zinta reveals she worked 18 hours a day for Vibe: 'Each to his own'
    Amid Deepika's 8-hour shift demand, Preity reveals she worked 18 hours for Vibe
    Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway, 2-year ban possible
    Imam-ul-Haq faces major trouble after 'calf injury' row; PCB probe underway
    Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi, drops BIG REVEAL of Mohanlal's role in Haiwaan
    Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
    SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
    As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
    As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
    From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
    5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
    Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
    Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
    From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
    From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement