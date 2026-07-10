Tamil Nadu CM Vijay questions Karur stampede that killed 41: 'Police failure or political Pressure?

Addressing a rally, the TVK chief said the incident still weighs on him and that many questions remain unanswered. Without naming anyone, he hinted at pressure on the police that day and alleged the DMK was trying to shift blame onto his party.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay returned to Karur on Friday for the first time since last year’s stampede that left 41 dead, and reignited debate over the incident by questioning the police and accusing the ruling DMK of turning the tragedy political.

Addressing a rally, the TVK chief said the incident still weighs on him and that many questions remain unanswered. Without naming anyone, he hinted at pressure on the police that day and alleged the DMK was trying to shift blame onto his party.

He centered his speech on two points: the police decision to let the event go on despite the crowd surge, and what he described as the DMK’s attempt to politicise the tragedy.

Vijay questions Police pressence

Vijay said the police had the power to stop the tragedy by calling off the event if they felt the crowd was out of control.

“After we finished the Namakkal venue, Karur police could have alerted us. They could have said there is overcrowding and could have cancelled the meeting. They had all the rights to cancel the meeting," he said.

He claimed the police chose not to intervene and allowed it to continue instead. “They didn’t do anything that day. They went out of their way to help us. I should have known something is wrong."

The TVK chief then questioned who was in charge during the incident. “Who is to blame? Who pressured the police? Who gave the orders that day?” he asked, while remembering that children, women and others lost their lives in the stampede.

Vijaly alleges political pressure

Vijay also accused former CM MK Stalin and the DMK of trying to pin the blame on his party. “Stalin sir is playing politics in this case. He is blaming us for this," Vijay said.

Addressing claims that he left the venue post-stampede, Vijay rejected them. “Opponents said I fled the place. I came to politics only to serve people. I won’t run away from the people of the state," he said.

These comments are Vijay’s strongest criticism so far on the Karur stampede. The Tamil Nadu CM alleged that the police did not use their powers and hinted that political directions influenced what happened that day.