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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders Amma Canteens revamp over food quality issues; pushes infra upgrade

The move came after reports about the poor condition of some Amma Canteens and feedback that food quality and taste had declined at several outlets.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 18, 2026, 08:20 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay orders Amma Canteens revamp over food quality issues; pushes infra upgrade
Image source: ANI
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday directed a complete overhaul and upgrade of Amma Canteens across Tamil Nadu. He asked officials to focus on improving facilities and raising the standard of food quality and taste at the low-cost community kitchens, which primarily support urban poor and daily wage workers.

The move came after reports about the poor condition of some Amma Canteens and feedback that food quality and taste had declined at several outlets.

Why Tamil Nadu CM ordered revamp of Amma Canteen?

After the issue was flagged to him, the Chief Minister called a review with senior officials to evaluate the canteens’ operations and identify urgent fixes, sources said.

At the meeting, Vijay said Amma Canteens still serve a key purpose by offering low-cost meals to thousands daily and must uphold the standards and public confidence they had when launched.

He directed officials to act immediately to improve facilities and deliver a better experience for users.

An official release said the Chief Minister told authorities to enhance facilities and bolster the overall infrastructure of the canteens.

"The CM ordered improvement in amenities, infrastructure, procurement of more cooking utensils/equipment and thereby ensure quality and delicious food to the people," an official release stated.

He also directed relevant departments to buy more cooking utensils and modern kitchen equipment to boost efficiency and uphold food quality.

Officials must ensure meals at the canteens remain affordable while also being nutritious, hygienic, and consistent in quality and taste.

The government plans a wider review of procurement processes and daily operations to fix shortcomings flagged at multiple centers.

About Amma Canteen

Amma Canteens were launched during the 2011-16 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government led by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, popularly known as “Amma" among supporters and party workers.​

The initiative became widely recognised for offering meals at highly subsidised prices and emerged as a major social welfare model in Tamil Nadu.​

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