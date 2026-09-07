Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls out derogatory 'double-meaning' remarks on women amid Trisha row: 'Law will take action'

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said political leaders are free to make political remarks, but he drew a line at comments he described as demeaning or having a "double meaning" when directed at women.

Amid a political row over remarks allegedly made by DMK leader and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin involving actor Trisha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay on Monday stressed the need for political decency and said freedom of speech should not be used to justify demeaning women.

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said political leaders are free to make political remarks, but he drew a line at comments he described as demeaning or having a "double meaning" when directed at women.

“Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women,” he said in his address to the state assembly.

“Do not make personal attacks against others and women. There has been a space of abuses making the rounds in Tamil Nadu off late. The people are watching how some are using double-meaning language against women,” he added.

The TVK chief, who entered politics and came to power in May, did not take any names, but his comments came days after senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin made objectionable remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, who is said to be a friend of Vijay.

The row began in the first week of August when Udhayanidhi was addressing a rally demanding action from the state government on the Cauvery water-sharing issue – a century-old bone of contention between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. When the crowd chanted Trisha's name, Udhayanidhi made an obscene comment.

A day later, Udhayanidhi was arrested from his Chennai residence at 10 am and taken to Thanjavur, where he had made the remark. The DMK later hit the streets and approached the Madras High Court, after which the former minister was released.