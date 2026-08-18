FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence: 'Even I don't know who...'

Is The Traitors Season 2 scripted? Karan Johar breaks silence

Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay's final film

Jana Nayagan OTT release date: When and where to watch CM Vijay's final film

Why is Bangladesh reaching out to India despite Sheikh Hasina row? Here's what Tarique Rahman's visit means

Why is Bangladesh reaching out to India despite Sheikh Hasina row?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay apologises after minister refers to Karunanidhi without title; Here's what exactly happened

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay intervened promptly to restore calm and said referring to the late leader that way was inappropriate.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 08:34 AM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay apologises after minister refers to Karunanidhi without title; Here's what exactly happened
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.Vijay Joseph (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay offered an apology in the Assembly on Monday following a minister’s reference to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by name, without the customary honorifics. The remark drew strong protests from the opposition DMK on grounds of breach of decorum.  

Vijay intervened promptly to restore calm and said referring to the late leader that way was inappropriate. "I apologise on his behalf," said the 52-year-old actor-turned-politician, after Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar referred to Karunanidhi without titles like "Kalaignar" or "former Chief Minister".

What exactly happened?

The matter emerged during a debate on the demands for grants relating to the Health and Revenue departments. Addressing the House, Ranjith Kumar criticised past instances of cash-for-votes, referenced the disputed "Thirumangalam formula", and asserted that in prior elections as much as Rs 1,500 per vote had been disbursed in his Kancheepuram constituency.  

In contrast, the minister stated that the current administration had assumed office without resorting to monetary inducements for votes.

However, while enumerating what he described as previous electoral practices, he referred to DMK stalwart Karunanidhi by name alone. This was contrary to the long-established convention in the Tamil Nadu Assembly of addressing eminent leaders with due honorifics. 

The omission prompted vociferous protests from DMK members under the leadership of former minister KKSSR Ramachandran. Amid mounting tensions, Vijay intervened, stopped the minister, and acknowledged that the manner of reference was inappropriate. His apology resolved the immediate disturbance and restored order to the proceedings.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tamil Nadu CM Vijay apologises after minister refers to Karunanidhi without title; Here's what exactly happened
CM Vijay apologises after minister refers to Karunanidhi without title
Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike as Jharkhand cancels key exams; Students continue push for CBI probe
Devendra Mahto ends 16-day hunger strike as Jharkhand cancels key exams
Trump hails India’s voter ID framework, mentions CEC Gyanesh Kumar as he pushes SAVE America Act
Trump hails India’s voter ID framework, mentions CEC Gyanesh Kumar as he pushes
Jharkhand exam row: Hemant Soren finally bows to student pressure, cancels JSSC-CGL
Jharkhand exam row: Hemant Soren bows to student pressure, cancels JSSC-CGL
'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi': Rekha Gupta launches Swachhta Abhiyan 2026 with Rs 1 crore reward
Rekha Gupta launches Swachhta Abhiyan 2026 with Rs 1 crore reward
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement