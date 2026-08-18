Tamil Nadu CM Vijay apologises after minister refers to Karunanidhi without title; Here's what exactly happened

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay intervened promptly to restore calm and said referring to the late leader that way was inappropriate.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay offered an apology in the Assembly on Monday following a minister’s reference to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by name, without the customary honorifics. The remark drew strong protests from the opposition DMK on grounds of breach of decorum.

Vijay intervened promptly to restore calm and said referring to the late leader that way was inappropriate. "I apologise on his behalf," said the 52-year-old actor-turned-politician, after Forest Minister RV Ranjith Kumar referred to Karunanidhi without titles like "Kalaignar" or "former Chief Minister".

What exactly happened?

The matter emerged during a debate on the demands for grants relating to the Health and Revenue departments. Addressing the House, Ranjith Kumar criticised past instances of cash-for-votes, referenced the disputed "Thirumangalam formula", and asserted that in prior elections as much as Rs 1,500 per vote had been disbursed in his Kancheepuram constituency.

In contrast, the minister stated that the current administration had assumed office without resorting to monetary inducements for votes.

However, while enumerating what he described as previous electoral practices, he referred to DMK stalwart Karunanidhi by name alone. This was contrary to the long-established convention in the Tamil Nadu Assembly of addressing eminent leaders with due honorifics.

The omission prompted vociferous protests from DMK members under the leadership of former minister KKSSR Ramachandran. Amid mounting tensions, Vijay intervened, stopped the minister, and acknowledged that the manner of reference was inappropriate. His apology resolved the immediate disturbance and restored order to the proceedings.