Tamil Nadu CM says state seeing reduction in COVID-19 cases; admits it is a huge challenge

Headlines

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

Haryana Chief issues guidelines to prevent stubble-burning

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SSC MTS Result 2023: SSC to announce MTS, Havaldar results soon at ssc.nic.in, check latest update

This IIT grad left high paying job to become comedian, signed deal with Netflix, Amazon; net worth is...

5 dream international vacations that are surprisingly affordable

From Ambani to Tata: First jobs of Indian billionaires

7 Key Players for India's 2023 World Cup campaign

List of all captains in ODI World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

How makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj recreated real coal mine in Raniganj to film rescue scenes

Sonu Sood supports local businesses by fixing puncture in repair shop, video goes viral, netizens call him 'masiha'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu CM says state seeing reduction in COVID-19 cases; admits it is a huge challenge

The first two weeks of April saw a rapid increase in cases, however, the last three days have only seen 31, 38 and 25 cases respectively.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth.M.P

Updated: Jun 30, 2020, 08:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Announcing that Tamil Nadu recorded 25 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the state was seeing a reduction in the cases and expressed hope that the number would reduce to zero over the next few days. The Chief Minister announced that the total number of cases has reached 1267, with a total of 180 patients who have recovered and been discharged from the hospitals. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 15. Tamil Nadu is the state with the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India.

In his press conference, following a meeting with the district administrators the chief minister expressed hope in the falling numbers, as the state has been witnessing fewer cases over the last three days. The first two weeks of April saw a rapid increase in cases, however, the last three days have only seen 31, 38 and 25 cases respectively. 

While admitting that the coronavirus situation was a huge challenge, Palaniswami claimed that the number of cases was reduced due to the efforts of the state government which has undertaken measures such as setting up containment zones, among others.

13 frontline workers including government and private doctors, healthcare and sanitary workers have been infected in the state. Currently, Tamil Nadu has 27 testing centres (including government and private facilities), which the state government claims are the highest in the country. The testing capacity of all these centres put together is 5,590 samples per day.

On the delay in receiving the consignment of rapid test kits from China, the Chief Minister said that no other state in India had received them, adding that the government has been making efforts to receive them.

Responding to the criticism against his government from the DMK-led opposition, Palaniswami said that the opposition leader was unable to accept that the government has been efficiently battling COVID-19. “In other states, there is political unity during such unprecedented adversity, but here in Tamil Nadu we have parties that do not cooperate with the government”, he added. 

When questioned about the relief being given by the state to the bereaved families who have lost their kin to the pandemic, the CM claimed that this was a rich person’s disease which had been imported to Tamil Nadu by those who travelled abroad.

“This is a rich person’s disease. Isn’t this a disease brought from foreign countries and other states? Poor people don’t have it. You can ask the poor people. One should get scared of the rich person only because they go abroad and import the disease here. They have travelled to other states and now people here have got it. This is why Tamil Nadu has COVID-19 cases. Tamil Nadu did not create this pandemic,” Palaniswami said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet DU grad who cracked UPSC in 3rd attempt, bagged AIR 35

Meet Kiran Mani, former Google manager to be appointed by Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema as CEO

Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhat Zareen secures Olympic quota, assures podium finish for India

KGF 3 major update: Yash’s film to release in 2025, Hombale Films to make official announcement soon

Concept of Indo-Pacific embraced by many, contested by few: EAM Jaishankar in US

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE