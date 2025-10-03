Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin receives hoax bomb threat, probe underway

This series of threats follows an earlier incident where Stalin reportedly received a bomb threat before a flag hoisting ceremony on August 15. According to reports, similar threats were allegedly made to the Tamil Nadu Governor's residence.

Multiple bomb threats have been directed at several high-profile locations in Tamil Nadu, including the residence of Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai, the state BJP headquarters, and the residence of South Indian actress Trisha. Law enforcement agencies have initiated investigations into these threats.

A bomb threat was received at Trisha's residence in the Teynampet area of Chennai, leading to a police search involving sniffer dogs.

This series of threats follows an earlier incident where Stalin reportedly received a bomb threat before a flag hoisting ceremony on August 15. This earlier threat caused significant concern within the administration and prompted heightened security measures by the police. A suspect identified as Ganesh was apprehended in connection with that incident.

In July, Chief Minister Stalin's Chennai residence was also targeted by a bomb threat. According to The Hindu, the control room of the Old Commissioner’s office received a call from a Vinothkumar, who claimed to have placed a bomb in the CM’s house. This threat was later determined to be a hoax.

This incident is part of a pattern of bomb threats related to Stalin. In 2024, a bomb threat email targeting the flight Stalin was scheduled to take to San Francisco caused a security alert at Chennai airport. Following a detailed investigation, this threat was also found to be false.

In August 2023, a young man was arrested for making a bomb threat against Stalin's residence. Reports indicate that the individual claimed to have planted a bomb at the Chief Minister’s residence before ending the call.

Adding to the recent incidents, the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Neelankarai, Chennai, also received a bomb threat earlier this week. This occurred a day after a tragic stampede at his political rally in Karur resulted in 41 fatalities.

Following the fatal stampede at his rally in Karur, Vijay returned to his residence on Saturday midnight. In response, security was significantly increased at his home, with local Chennai city police and CRPF personnel deployed to secure the area.