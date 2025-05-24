Raising the issue of devolution, Stalin stated that states were currently receiving only 33.16 per cent of central taxes, well below the previously promised 41 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday pressed for a 50 per cent share for states in central tax revenue while attending the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

Raising the issue of devolution, Stalin stated that states were currently receiving only 33.16 per cent of central taxes, well below the previously promised 41 per cent. "At the NITI Aayog meeting, I demanded a rightful 50 per cent share for States in central taxes. We currently receive only 33.16 per cent against the promised 41," Stalin posted on X.

Referring to the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0), which aims to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households, Stalin expressed the need for a dedicated urban transformation mission since Tamil Nadu remains the most urbanised state in India. During the meeting, he also urged the creation of a river clean-up project for the Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabaran.

"I also urged a Clean Ganga-style project for Cauvery, Vaigai, and Thamirabarani, with names in English for national coherence and regional pride," the Tamil Nadu CM added. This was the tenth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think thank of the government of India, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stalin had said that he would demand "fair financial rights" for Tamil Nadu.The Chief Minister also asked why All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was pained by this, adding that he will keep on fighting to get a fair financial share from the Centre for the state.

Ahead of the meeting, Stalin met with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Friday.

In a post on X, he shared, "There's a special warmth in every meeting with Madam Sonia Gandhi and dear brother Rahul Gandhi at their Delhi residence. It never feels like a visit; it truly feels like being with family."Chief Ministers and state heads from across India arrived at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital to attend the meeting on the theme of 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047'.

