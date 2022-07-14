Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised for Covid-19 related complications

File photo

Two days after being tested positive for Covid-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been hospitalised in Chennai. According to an official release, he was suffering some complications due to the infection and is undergoing treatment.

Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital said in a release that the Tamil Nadu CM was admitted for investigations and observation for Covid-related symptoms. MK Stalin tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and had been isolated since.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, said in a bulletin, “Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M K Stalin, has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin said that he isolated himself after testing positive for Covid-19, and urged people to wear masks.

In a tweet announcing that he was Covid-19 positive, MK Stalin had said, “There was fatigue today and following confirmation of COVID19 on testing I have isolated myself. Let’s all stay safe, get vaccinated, and wear a mask.”

MK Stalin was seen attending several government functions and events over the last few days, just before he tested positive for Covid-19. Soon after the Tamil Nadu CM tested positive, PMK Chief Dr Ramadoss too isolated himself after testing positive for the infection.

