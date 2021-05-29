Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin makes BIG announcement for children orphaned by COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for children who lost both their parents due to COVID-19. The state government will bear their educational and hostel fees till graduation.

It will also provide Rs 3 lakh to the children who lost one of their parents. After a high-level official meeting headed by MK Stalin, the state government decided to deposit Rs 5 lakh in the children's account, which will be helpful for their livelihood. After the children turn 18 the deposited money will be given to the child with the interest amount.

The Tamil Nadu government has already formed a task force to monitor the children who lost their parents. These children will also be given priority in government homes. In other news, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday also announced the extension of the tightened COVID-19 lockdown by one more week.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said considering the COVID-19 spread district-wise and to safeguard precious lives, the lockdown is extended from May 31 to June 7. He said neighbourhood grocery and provision stores are allowed to make door deliveries between 7 am and 6 pm. After getting permission from the local authorities, the shops can also carry their products in vans and sell them in their localities.

Stalin also said orders have been issued to supply a package containing 13 grocery items from June onwards at ration shops to those having ration cards eligible to get rice. All other restrictions announced on May 22 will continue to apply.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 33,361 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 19,78,621.

