Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

A bomb threat was issued on Sunday via email to several high-profile locations, including the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the homes of actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, and Khushbu. The email was also sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), prompting immediate security checks at all four locations.

It's worth noting that this is not the first such incident, Ajith Kumar's residence in Injambakkam, Chennai, also received a similar alleged bomb threat last week, which was sent by an unidentified individual.

Security tightened

Following the threat, officers conducted a thorough search of the premises and surrounding areas. Despite the extensive search, no explosives were found. Authorities have not yet released any details regarding the sender of the threatening email.

A bomb squad was deployed to the actor's residence on East Coast Road (ECR), and a search operation was conducted for several hours. Investigators later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

In a separate incident, the DGP office received an email from an unidentified individual claiming a bomb had been planted at Arun Vijay's residence in Ekkattuthangal. Following the information, police and bomb disposal experts searched the property, but no explosive materials were found.