FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'

Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: Death toll rises to 5, rescue operations underway as several feared trapped

Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest November day in three years amid ‘very poor’ AQI, temperature drops to...

Bank Holiday from November 17-23: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Bangladesh's special tribunal to deliver verdict today in case against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York

Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal'...

Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...

Sholay re-release: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film will release on...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb thr

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened

The email was also sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), prompting immediate security checks at all four locations.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A bomb threat was issued on Sunday via email to several high-profile locations, including the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and the homes of actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, and Khushbu. The email was also sent to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), prompting immediate security checks at all four locations.

It's worth noting that this is not the first such incident, Ajith Kumar's residence in Injambakkam, Chennai, also received a similar alleged bomb threat last week, which was sent by an unidentified individual.

Security tightened 

Following the threat, officers conducted a thorough search of the premises and surrounding areas. Despite the extensive search, no explosives were found. Authorities have not yet released any details regarding the sender of the threatening email.

A bomb squad was deployed to the actor's residence on East Coast Road (ECR), and a search operation was conducted for several hours. Investigators later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

In a separate incident, the DGP office received an email from an unidentified individual claiming a bomb had been planted at Arun Vijay's residence in Ekkattuthangal. Following the information, police and bomb disposal experts searched the property, but no explosive materials were found.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal' initiative to spread Guru Nanak's message in New York
Padma Bhushan awardee Sant Singh Chatwal participates in 'Let's Share A Meal'...
Sholay re-release with never-before-seen footage: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film in 4K with original ending, release on...
Sholay re-release: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra's iconic film will release on...
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb threat mails, security tightened
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, actors Ajith Kumar, Aravind Swamy, Khushbu get bomb thr
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link: 'I spent my days and nights on..'
Nora Fatehi breaks silence on Dawood Ibrahim drug raves link
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers
A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE