Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay meets PM Modi in first official Delhi meeting

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi for the first time after forming the new government.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday in what is being described as their first formal interaction after the formation of the new state government. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, lasted approximately 30 minutes, according to official sources.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the meeting through a post on social media platform X, stating that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had called on the Prime Minister during his visit to the national capital.

Today, at the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, met with and spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as a mark of respect.



(Pics: CMO) pic.twitter.com/7zBgVfl6fi — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026

Agenda focused on state concerns

During the discussion, Chief Minister Vijay is reported to have presented a series of issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s development and administrative priorities. According to an official statement from the state government, the talks included matters related to defence-related projects, federal relations, education policy, fisheries development, and pending financial allocations owed to the state.

The meeting is seen as an important step in establishing coordination between the newly formed state leadership and the central government on key policy matters.

Guard of honour and official engagements

As part of his official visit, Vijay also visited the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, where he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour. The gesture marked his first official appearance in the capital since assuming office following the trust vote on May 13.

The new Tamil Nadu government was formed with support from a coalition of parties, including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and IUML legislators, giving it a stable majority in the assembly.

High-level meetings scheduled in Delhi

Sources indicated that the Chief Minister is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings during his Delhi visit. These include interactions with Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Additionally, Vijay is scheduled to meet senior leaders of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, at 10 Janpath. Reports suggest that posters featuring both Rahul Gandhi and Vijay were displayed outside the residence ahead of the meeting.

Political significance of the visit

This visit marks Vijay’s first official engagement in the national capital since taking office, and is being closely watched for its political and administrative significance. The discussions are expected to shape early Centre–State relations for the new Tamil Nadu government, particularly on financial and development-related issues.