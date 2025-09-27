Tamil Nadu CM Stalin orders action after deadly stampede at Vijay's rally in Karur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered swift action after dozens of people were killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur district. Read on to know more on this.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered swift action after dozens of people were killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur. Describing the news as "deeply concerning," Stalin said he had directed ministers and district officials to ensure immediate medical treatment for those injured in the tragic incident. At least 31 people have died and many others injured after the stampede at the rally led by Vijay, a hugely popular star of Tamil cinema and chief of the TVK party.

What did Stalin say on the stampede?

In a post on X, Stalin said: "The news coming from Karur is deeply concerning. I have instructed former minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, as well as the District Collector, to ensure that immediate medical treatment is provided to the public who have fainted due to overcrowding and have been admitted to hospitals." He further ordered "all necessary assistance" to be provided on a "war footing." The CM also urged the public to extend "full cooperation to the doctors and the police."

PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the incident and called it "deeply saddening." He wrote in an X post: "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured." Besides PM Modi, several other leaders from Tamil Nadu and beyond also expressed grief over the stampede.

What happened at Vijay's Karur rally?

A massive crowd at Vijay's poll campaign rally in Karur turned chaotic on Saturday evening, resulting in a stampede that left at least 31 people dead and many others injured. Multiple attendees reportedly fainted during the event, and some of them were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reports say that overcrowding at the venue caused panic among the attendees and the subsequent stampede.