Tamil Nadu CM Vijay urges PM Modi to reject Karnataka's proposal to build Mekedatu dam

The letter has come amid reports that Vijay is expected to visit Delhi soon, where he is likely to meet the prime minister. Vijay's appeal comes as Karnataka has proposed to build a major reservoir at Mekedatu near Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to reject Karnataka government's proposal for a dam at Mekedatu -- an area close to the border between the two southern states. The letter has come amid reports that Vijay is expected to visit Delhi soon, where he is likely to meet the prime minister. Vijay's appeal comes as Karnataka has proposed to build a major reservoir at Mekedatu near Kanakapura in the Ramanagara district.

In his letter, CM Vijay expressed deep concern over Karnataka's announcement of a 'Bhoomi Puja' for the Mekedatu project. He said the development has created widespread anxiety among farmers in Tamil Nadu who depend on the Cauvery waters for agriculture and livelihood. The chief minister argued the Mekedatu project was never approved under the CWDT Final Award, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court of India in its landmark judgment in February 2018. The letter added that the Cauvery basin is already categorised as a water-deficient basin and that the available water has been fully allocated among the riparian states.

Vijay wrote in the letter: "You may be well aware that a solution to the sensitive Cauvery water dispute was obtained after a long legal battle, lasting about three decades, and the Judgment dated February 16, 2018, is under implementation. Mekedatu Project is not in the list of projects permitted by the Tribunal, which has been affirmed by the above-mentioned Judgment. There is no scope for additional utilization or for creating a new huge storage reservoir, since the Cauvery basin is found to be a deficit basin and the available water at 50 per cent dependability has already been allocated to the party States. Therefore, planning any new project across Cauvery or its tributaries, other than those specifically permitted by the Tribunal in its Final Award as affirmed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in its Judgment, would tantamount to interfering with the said Judgment."

Vijay said that Karnataka's proposal to build a massive reservoir with a storage capacity of 67.16 TMC near the border could obstruct the natural flow of water that Tamil Nadu is entitled to receive under the Supreme Court verdict. The letter also highlighted that the apex court had clearly ruled that upper riparian states must not undertake actions that affect the scheduled water deliveries to lower riparian states. In this context, Tamil Nadu alleges that the Karnataka government's attempt to construct the dam amounts to a direct violation of the top court's judgment. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been embroiled in a longstanding dispute over the Cauvery river water, with the planned Mekedatu dam being the latest chapter in the conflict between the two bordering states.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).