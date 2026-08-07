Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's wife Sangeetha withdraws divorce petition, case adjourned

In February, Sangeetha had filed a divorce plea in a court in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, seeking dissolution of her marriage with Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam on Friday (August 7) withdrew her divorce petition, and the case has been adjourned. In February this year, Sangeetha had filed a divorce plea in a court in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, seeking dissolution of her marriage with Vijay. Last month, a judge had adjourned the proceedings after both Sangeetha and Vijay remained absent.

In her petition, Sangeetha had alleged adultery, mental cruelty, neglect, and desertion during the marriage. Sangeetha reportedly claimed that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress. She stated that the relationship led to emotional distress and a gradual breakdown of their decades-long marriage. Sangeetha further alleged that Vijay increasingly distanced himself from family life, excluded her from his professional and public engagements, and withdrew emotional and financial support. She had sought permanent alimony and requested permission to continue residing in the couple's home in Chennai's Neelankarai area.

Vijay and Sangeetha had gotten married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Chennai in 1999. The couple has two children -- son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. They were subjected to separation rumours for some time after Sangeetha stopped accompanying Vijay to public events, but neither addressed the speculation until the court filing.

The divorce filing had come at a time when Vijay was preparing for his electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest front in the election, ending decades of dominance of older parties like the DMK and AIADMK. It subsequently formed the government with the backing of the Congress and other parties, resulting in Tamil Nadu's first coalition government in decades. Vijay was sworn in as chief minister on May 10.