FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026

Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled: ‘What is going on?’

Rashmika Mandanna deletes leaked Cocktail 2 song Tujhko; leaves fans puzzled

Exclusive: Amid Twisha Sharma's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe', dedicates Seher character to victims of mental, physical abuse

Exclusive: Amid Twisha's demise, Mahhi Vij admits 'women are still not safe'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeIndia

INDIA

Vijay's TVK rules out welcoming AIADMK rebels into cabinet after warnings from VCK, CPM

There has been speculation that members from a faction of the AIADMK, which has backed the TVK, could be rewarded with ministerial positions during an upcoming cabinet expansion.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 20, 2026, 06:41 PM IST

Vijay's TVK rules out welcoming AIADMK rebels into cabinet after warnings from VCK, CPM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay (Photo credit: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has ruled out the possibility of rebel MLAs from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joining the state's coalition government. This comes after TVK allies Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) warned the TVK against such a move. There has been speculation that members from a faction of the AIADMK, which has backed the TVK, could be rewarded with ministerial positions during an upcoming cabinet expansion.

Earlier, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that his party had conveyed its position to the TVK, warning that any attempt to include AIADMK rebels in the cabinet could force coalition partners to reconsider their support. "I had said this a few days ago. If TVK welcomes the rebel AIADMK group and gives them cabinet posts, we may have to reconsider our support," Thirumavalavan said. Similarly, the CPM had also warned the TVK against welcoming rebel AIADMK MLAs into the government.

CM Vijay, who was sworn in earlier this month, is currently preparing for a cabinet expansion. TVK general secretary and state minister Aadhav Arjuna said the chief minister would soon announce the expansion and that the party was open to sharing power with its coalition partners. The Congress party is likely to get two ministerial berths, reports said. "Tamil Nadu will see power-sharing for the first time since 1967," Arjuna said, adding that allies Congress, VCK, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had been invited to join the cabinet. He also said that the TVK respected the Left parties' decision to support the government from the outside.

Vijay's two-year-old TVK party secured a massive mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, winning 107 of the 234 assembly seats. But it fell 11 seats short of the majority mark of 118. After days of drama and suspense, the TVK amassed the support of the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the CPM, the VCK, and the IUML. Days after Vijay's oath on May 10, he received the backing of two dozen AIADMK rebel MLAs, which has led to a crisis in the decades-old Dravidian party.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Giorgia Meloni, internet supports actor: 'Country's PM and his juvenile antics'
Prakash Raj takes sharp jibe at PM Narendra Modi's Melody moment with Meloni
Vijay's TVK rules out welcoming AIADMK rebels into cabinet after warnings from VCK, CPM
Vijay's TVK rules out welcoming AIADMK rebels into TN cabinet
Twisha Sharma death case: MP government assures full support to family, CM orders for CBI probe
Twisha Sharma death case: MP CM orders for CBI probe
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2026
Why Super Clone Watches on SuperCloneWatchVIP.com Are Growing in Popularity in 2
UN sounds alarm on US-Iran War: Global GDP slows, inflation rises, markets suffer, how may it impact India?
Global economy under stress: UN flags oil shock, inflation, and GDP slowdown
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement