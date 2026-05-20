Vijay's TVK rules out welcoming AIADMK rebels into cabinet after warnings from VCK, CPM

There has been speculation that members from a faction of the AIADMK, which has backed the TVK, could be rewarded with ministerial positions during an upcoming cabinet expansion.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has ruled out the possibility of rebel MLAs from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joining the state's coalition government. This comes after TVK allies Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) warned the TVK against such a move. There has been speculation that members from a faction of the AIADMK, which has backed the TVK, could be rewarded with ministerial positions during an upcoming cabinet expansion.

Earlier, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that his party had conveyed its position to the TVK, warning that any attempt to include AIADMK rebels in the cabinet could force coalition partners to reconsider their support. "I had said this a few days ago. If TVK welcomes the rebel AIADMK group and gives them cabinet posts, we may have to reconsider our support," Thirumavalavan said. Similarly, the CPM had also warned the TVK against welcoming rebel AIADMK MLAs into the government.

CM Vijay, who was sworn in earlier this month, is currently preparing for a cabinet expansion. TVK general secretary and state minister Aadhav Arjuna said the chief minister would soon announce the expansion and that the party was open to sharing power with its coalition partners. The Congress party is likely to get two ministerial berths, reports said. "Tamil Nadu will see power-sharing for the first time since 1967," Arjuna said, adding that allies Congress, VCK, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had been invited to join the cabinet. He also said that the TVK respected the Left parties' decision to support the government from the outside.

Vijay's two-year-old TVK party secured a massive mandate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, winning 107 of the 234 assembly seats. But it fell 11 seats short of the majority mark of 118. After days of drama and suspense, the TVK amassed the support of the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the CPM, the VCK, and the IUML. Days after Vijay's oath on May 10, he received the backing of two dozen AIADMK rebel MLAs, which has led to a crisis in the decades-old Dravidian party.