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Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay set to visit Delhi today, will meet PM Modi

Vijay will be accompanied by Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna and other state ministers. They will first arrive at the Tamil Nadu House in the national capital. According to news agency ANI, Vijay will later visit PM Modi at his residence, where he will meet him as a courtesy call.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 27, 2026, 01:45 AM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay set to visit Delhi today, will meet PM Modi
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay (Photo: ANI).
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay is set to travel to Delhi on Wednesday morning (May 27) by a special flight from Chennai, which will mark his first visit to the national capital since taking charge as the CM. He is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the trip. The visit was expected earlier in the month, but kept getting delayed as PM Modi was on foreign tours and occupied with several official engagements.

Vijay will be accompanied by Tamil Nadu cabinet minister Aadhav Arjuna and other state ministers. They will first arrive at the Tamil Nadu House in the national capital. According to the news agency ANI, Vijay will later visit PM Modi at his residence, where he will meet him as a courtesy call and hold discussions with him. On Wednesday night, several leaders of Left parties and leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Delhi are expected to meet Vijay at the Tamil Nadu House as a courtesy call.

On Thursday morning, Vijay is scheduled to meet Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is also from Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, the chief minister is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and several senior union ministers in Delhi. Later that day, Vijay is likely to meet senior Congress leaders -- including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. On Tuesday (May 26), a security review meeting was held in the VIP lounge at the old Chennai airport to discuss the arrangements to be made.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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