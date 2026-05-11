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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets DMK chief Stalin in Chennai day after taking oath

This was the first meeting between Vijay and Stalin after last month's Tamil Nadu assembly election, which the former's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party won. The meeting came after the new Tamil Nadu assembly held its first session on Monday morning.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 11, 2026, 04:54 PM IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets DMK chief Stalin in Chennai day after taking oath
MK Stalin and Chief Minister Vijay (Photo credit: ANI).
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (May 11) met his predecessor and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, a day after taking oath as CM. Vijay also met Stalin's son and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin. Visuals of the meeting shared with the media showed Vijay, in a black suit, greeting the DMK president and exchanging bouquets with him. It is not yet known what the two leaders discussed. The meeting took place at Stalin's residence in the state capital Chennai.

This was the first meeting between Vijay and MK Stalin after last month's Tamil Nadu assembly election, in which the former's newly-launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party. The meet came after the new Tamil Nadu assembly held its first session on Monday morning. On Sunday (May 10), Vijay, a 51-year-old actor-turned-politician, took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony in Chennai after stitching a coalition with several parties.

After Vijay's oath on Sunday, MK Stalin had congratulated him but asked the former film star to avoid putting the blame on the previous government over the state's finances. "Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What's needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern," Stalin had said in a post on X. "Don’t deceive the people who voted for you," he added.

Vijay's big poll debut

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, held on April 23, Vijay-led TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the state's Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK, which had held power for decades. Vijay has since received support from the Congress and some smaller parties, taking the coalition's total number of seats to 120, ahead of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-seat assembly.

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