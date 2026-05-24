Tamil Nadu CM Vijay assures action after 10-year-old girl sexually assaulted and murdered in Coimbatore

The 10-year-old girl, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was found dead in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday. Two accused have been sent to judicial custody in the case.

Police in Tamil Nadu have arrested two persons accused of abducting and killing a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore. A call for "strict action" was echoed across party lines as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the incident. The 10-year-old, who had been missing since Thursday evening, was found dead in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Friday. The two accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Addressing a press conference in Coimbatore, IGP Bharathi said: "On May 21 at about 8:30 pm, information was received through the helpline that a 10-year-old girl who was playing outside her house had gone missing at about 5 pm. Immediately, the police personnel rushed to the spot, conducted an inquiry and registered a case regarding the missing child at about 10 pm. Five special teams were formed under the DSP Karumathampatti sub-division, Coimbatore district. Intensive search operations were undertaken to trace the missing child." Police have invoked the POCSO Act as they suspect sexual assault against the minor. The body of the girl was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at the ESI Hospital mortuary.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay expressed deep anguish, calling it a "horrific incident" and directing the police to carry out a swift and thorough investigation. In a post on X, Vijay condemned the crime and assured strict action against those involved. "The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore caused immense pain and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society. I share my deepest condolences with the relatives of the family of the little girl who is grieving the loss of their dear child," he said. "I have directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident and to take all necessary actions to file the chargesheet immediately," he added.

LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin also expressed concern and said the people of the state are demanding strict punishment for those responsible for the crime. In a post on X, Stalin said the incident had triggered widespread shock and grief across Tamil Nadu. "The incident of a 10-year-old girl being abducted and murdered in Coimbatore has caused immense shock and grief. The voice demanding true justice for this murder has echoed from all quarters," he wrote. "Condemning this heinous incident that has sent shockwaves across India, the people of Coimbatore are staging a night-long protest. The real perpetrators of this barbaric act must be swiftly brought to severe punishment. In this hour of crisis, while conveying our condolences to the girl's parents, I also wish to assure them that the DMK stands by their side," the leader added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).