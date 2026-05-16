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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay allocates portfolios to cabinet ministers: Who gets what?

Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th chief minister of the southern state, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and the AIADMK.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 16, 2026, 08:16 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay allocates portfolios to cabinet ministers: Who gets what?
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay (Photo credit: ANI).
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has allocated portfolios to the nine ministers who were sworn in along with him on Sunday (May 10). Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday (May 16) approved the assigning of portfolios in accordance with the chief minister's recommendations. As per the allocation, CM Vijay holds several key portfolios including the following: public, general administration, home, special programme implementation, women and youth welfare, municipal administration, urban and water supply.

According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Lok Bhavan, N Anand has been appointed as the Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources. Aadhav Arjuna will serve as the Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, while Dr KG Arunraj has been given charge of Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare. KA Sengottaiyan has been assigned the finance portfolio. P Venkataramanan will handle Food and Civil Supplies, while R Nirmalkumar has been appointed Minister for Energy Resources and Law. Rajmohan Arumugam will oversee School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity. Dr TK Prabhu has been given Natural Resources, and S Keerthana will be in charge of Industries.

Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th chief minister of the southern state, ending the decades-long dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). After taking oath of office in Chennai, Vijay called for "a new era of real, secular and social justice." His two-year-old party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), achieved historic success in the recently-concluded Tamil Nadu assembly election as it emerged as the single-largest front by winning 108 of the 234 seats. Following the poll result, the TVK received support from the Congress and some smaller parties to form the new state government.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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