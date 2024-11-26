Chennai and nearby districts received rainfall on Tuesday, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in Tamil Nadu, starting November 27, when the deep depression is likely to become a cyclonic storm. Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday,

Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting in Chennai at the Secretariat to review the precautionary measures and rushed NDRF and State teams to Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore districts.

On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore and authorities declared a holiday for schools and colleges in select regions including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on November 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29.

Chennai and nearby districts of Chengelpet, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur, the northern coastal city of Cuddalore and Cauvery delta areas, including Nagapattinam were among the places that received rainfall on Tuesday, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in a few places.

Due to the rains, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed in Chennai in many areas including the arterial OMR Road and traffic flow was affected in several areas as roads came under sheets of water. Also, in Chennai, there was delay in the landing of seven flights.

