Tamil Nadu, Chengalpattu: 3 sleeping siblings dead in refrigerator blast

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

Tamil Nadu news (Representational)

Three people, including two women, died in a refrigerator blast in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district. The deceased have been identified as 63-year-old V Girija, 55-year-old S Radha, and their brother, 48-year-old Rajkumar. 

The family was in the city to observe the first death anniversary of Girija's husband. The woman had been living in Dubai with her son and returned on November 2 to take part in the ceremony. 

As they were sleeping, their fridge exploded and smoke engulfed them. They reportedly died of asphyxiation. 

Their neighbors broke open the door and tried to rescue them but died anyway. 

Two other women who were present inside the house survived the accident and are recuperating in the hospital.

