Tamil Nadu car blast: NIA launches probe in to Coimbatore explosion

File Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially began their investigation into the car blast in Coimbatore, front of a temple on October 23 that killed one person due to a cylinder explosion on Sunday.

Officials from the NIA, led by the agency's special prosecutor Srijith, reportedly visited the scene to conduct an inspection of the area around the temple and gather further evidence.

Sundareshan, priest of the Kottai Eswaran Temple, was questioned by police, who claimed to have learned further details about the occurrence from him.

Jamesha Mubin, the victim of the explosion, lives only a few metres from the scene, therefore the team decides to pay him a visit at his home.

On Saturday, days after the Tamil Nadu government agreed to hand over the inquiry to the top investigating agency that examines terror-related issues, the City Police who probed the case turned over all of the evidence and records pertaining to the explosion to the NIA.

On Avanashi Road, on the grounds of the Police Recruits School, the NIA has been provided with temporary office space in the Armed Reserve. According to the police report, there are seven investigators lead by an Inspector.

They also said that the NIA had been given access to more than ten police officers for help with the probe.

State and national shockwaves were caused by an early morning cylinder explosion in a vehicle in the communally sensitive Ukkadam district, which Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi described as an attempt to commit a terror act.

Although six people have been detained so far in connection with the incident, the police have already collected 75 kg of low intensity explosive material used to make country bombs as part of their investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)