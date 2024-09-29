Tamil Nadu cabinet rejig: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin is Deputy CM, Senthil Balaji back as minister

Senthil Balaji was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case.

High-profile DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was days ago granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, was sworn in as minister by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in Chennai on Sunday. Three other DMK legislators, R Rajendran (Salem-North), Govi Chezhiaan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and S M Nasar (Avadi) also took oath of office and secrecy administered by Governor Ravi in a simple ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan. They were sworn-in in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi, who had already been designated as Deputy Chief Minister.

On the recommendation of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi has approved the portfolios allotted to the newly inducted ministers V Senthilbalaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar.

